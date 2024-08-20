Simone Biles Recreates Viral Head-Turning Meme From Olympics in Funny Video
Simone Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history in the 2024 Paris Games. She also became a hilarious meme.
Biles, who took home four medals in Paris, went viral for a moment during her routine warmups when she was startled by something and turned her head to glance at the camera. Fans on social media took that three-second clip and ran with it, creating every meme under the sun.
In a video originally posted to her TikTok account on Monday, Biles, being as well-versed in viral trends and "online" as she is, was seen reenacting her own meme in a handful of situations throughout her day-to-day life.
Biles reposted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and joked, “I actually do this all the time.”
The results were too good.
Here are some funny examples of the original meme: