Simone Biles Recreates Viral Head-Turning Meme From Olympics in Funny Video

The 11-time Olympic medalist has a great sense of humor.

Kristen Wong

Simone Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history in the 2024 Paris Games. She also became a hilarious meme.

Biles, who took home four medals in Paris, went viral for a moment during her routine warmups when she was startled by something and turned her head to glance at the camera. Fans on social media took that three-second clip and ran with it, creating every meme under the sun. 

In a video originally posted to her TikTok account on Monday, Biles, being as well-versed in viral trends and "online" as she is, was seen reenacting her own meme in a handful of situations throughout her day-to-day life.

Biles reposted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and joked, “I actually do this all the time.”

The results were too good.

Here are some funny examples of the original meme:

