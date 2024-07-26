Snoop Dogg had the time of his life carrying the Olympic torch (VIDEO)
The 2024 Paris Olympics get underway on Friday, July 26, with the Opening Ceremony and lighting of the torch. But first, the flame must be carried along an established route being passed from torch bearer to torch bearer.
One of the lucky few to carry the Olympic torch was rap icon Snoop Dogg.
Snoop carried the torch during one of its final legs on Friday morning and was having the time of his life. Video shared on social media showed Snoop Dogg vibing and smiling as the crowd cheered him on.
MORE: 11 best Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits
Snoop was carrying the torch like a blunt he was proud to show off.
Something tells me that's not the only flame he saw today.
Tha Doggfather shared a photo of his own simply captioned, "Did somethin today."
Living his best life. You love to see it.
The Opening Ceremony gets underway 1:30 p.m. ET, with NBC coverage beginning at noon ET. NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff will be the flagbearers for Team USA.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
