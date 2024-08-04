SI

Snoop Dogg Tried His Hand at 'GOL' Call With Telemundo Commentator, and it Was Awesome

Snoop Dogg is having an absolute blast at the Paris Games.

Snoop Dogg tries out a "GOL" call with Telemundo host Andres Cantor
There may be people in Paris who are having better weeks than Snoop Dogg, but absolutely no one is having quite as much fun.

He's carried the Olympic torch, called some badminton highlights, celebrated the first gold medal with Caeleb Dressel's wife, thoroughly enjoyed Simone Biles performances and dressed up to the nines to enjoy an equestrian event.

Now, let's add one more thing to the list: He's gotten to do an honorary "GOL" call with Andres Cantor of Telemundo. It was awesome:

Here's the full clip:

Cantor set the stage, asking Snoop to imagine it was the 89th minute and 0-0, with Lindsey Horan scoring a goal. Funny enough, while that wouldn't be the exact script, it was pretty close to that for the U.S. women's soccer team that day, as Trinity Rodman scored a goal in extra time to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead that would stand at the end of the game.

Cantor gifted Snoop a "veinte" (20) U.S. jersey. He promised to be Cantor's backup in the event he can't make it to the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States.

Josh Wilson

