USWNT stars Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson debut nickname
The United States women's national team has been putting on a show in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and will take on Brazil in the gold medal game this weekend.
Just in time for the gold medal showdown with the USWNT's arch rival, the star trio of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson have unveiled their official nickname.
Throughout the Paris Games, fans were trying to come up with a name for the trio of attackers, but nothing stuck.
MORE: Mallory Swanson's husband Dansby Swanson sends heartwarming message to USWNT star
Now, fans are loving the newly unveiled name.
On Thursday, Smith, Rodman, and Swanson appeared on TODAY to unveil the new name they have come up with.
It wasn't any of the previous suggestions like The Trident, Holy Trinity, or Christen Press' suggestion of Triple Trouble, Instead, it's something that embodies the youthful nature of the team.
“We have a proposal for our trio name to be ‘Triple Espresso,’” Rodman said. “So we’re going to put that out into the air and let people run with that because we like that as well.”
It's a fitting name, because the star trio definitely energizes the team and has lifted them into the championship game.
Fans loved the "Triple Espresso" name and immediately latched on.
And, of course, there were jokes.
Triple Espresso and the rest of the USWNT will look to bring home gold on Saturday morning when they face Brazil to conclude their run in the Paris Olympics.
Kickoff between Brazil and the United States at Parc des Princes is set for 11:00 a.m. ET on the USA Network.
