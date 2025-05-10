Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal announces WNBA star as first new client after baby
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, welcomed their first baby together just over a month ago.
While Loreal is soaking up this precious time with their son, the stylist also promised her social media followers that she wouldn't be gone too long.
"I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later. But for now, I just wanted to say thank you to all of our close friends and family. Our support system has been amazing," she wrote.
True to her word, Loreal made her first public appearance just three weeks later at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.
Earlier this month, Loreal teamed up with Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to speak at the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.
On May 10, Loreal revealed she's already back to work as a stylist. She announced on Instagram, "I’ve been keeping this one quiet, but the moment is finally here. I had the honor of styling a WNBA legend."
On her YouTube channel, Loreal revealed she's working with Indiana Fever veteran and six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner. "I saw Loreal's game day fits and I was like, 'Yes, that's what I need," Bonner says in the video. "So, I reached out and now, we're here!"
Bonner, 37, is the longest-tenured WNBA player following Diana Taurasi's retirement. The two-time WNBA champion looks elevate" her style this season.
In the video of her first fitting with Loreal, the forward is seen trying on the outfit she wore to during her introductory press conference as a member of the Fever.
