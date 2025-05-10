The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal announces WNBA star as first new client after baby

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, announces exciting news with Indiana Fever's six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champ.

Emily Bicks

Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, welcomed their first baby together just over a month ago.

While Loreal is soaking up this precious time with their son, the stylist also promised her social media followers that she wouldn't be gone too long.

"I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later. But for now, I just wanted to say thank you to all of our close friends and family. Our support system has been amazing," she wrote.

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

True to her word, Loreal made her first public appearance just three weeks later at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.

Earlier this month, Loreal teamed up with Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to speak at the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.

On May 10, Loreal revealed she's already back to work as a stylist. She announced on Instagram, "I’ve been keeping this one quiet, but the moment is finally here. I had the honor of styling a WNBA legend."

On her YouTube channel, Loreal revealed she's working with Indiana Fever veteran and six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner. "I saw Loreal's game day fits and I was like, 'Yes, that's what I need," Bonner says in the video. "So, I reached out and now, we're here!"

DeWanna Bonner
April 30, 2025: Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner poses for a photo. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonner, 37, is the longest-tenured WNBA player following Diana Taurasi's retirement. The two-time WNBA champion looks elevate" her style this season.

In the video of her first fitting with Loreal, the forward is seen trying on the outfit she wore to during her introductory press conference as a member of the Fever.

DeWanna Bonner, Loreal Sarkisian
YouTube

