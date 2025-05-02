The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal joins Patrick Mahomes' mom for 'incredible' Texas event

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal teams up with Randi Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a powerhouse affair.

Emily Bicks

Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, welcomed their first child together last month.

The exciting news took many fans by surprise since neither Sarkisian nor the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" formally announced her pregnancy. Following an outpouring of love and support on social media following their son's birth, Loreal sent a message to her 149,000 Instagram followers.

"I''ll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later. But for now, I just wanted to say thank you to all of our close friends and family. Our support system has been amazing."

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Just three weeks later, Loreal made her first public appearance at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.

The 39-year-old stylist stepped out again on May 1 for special event with Randi Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother. Loreal looked stunning at the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.

Randi and Loreal spoke at the Antonian Football Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas.

Loreal, who was "honored" to join "an incredible group of football mom" on Thursday, revealed on Instagram that she also styled Randi in her all-white fit at the What A Mom fundraiser

Antonian College Prep described the event as "more than a lunch—it’s a celebration of community, motherhood, and the incredible women behind the athletes."

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Published |Modified
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

