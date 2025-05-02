Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal joins Patrick Mahomes' mom for 'incredible' Texas event
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, welcomed their first child together last month.
The exciting news took many fans by surprise since neither Sarkisian nor the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" formally announced her pregnancy. Following an outpouring of love and support on social media following their son's birth, Loreal sent a message to her 149,000 Instagram followers.
"I''ll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later. But for now, I just wanted to say thank you to all of our close friends and family. Our support system has been amazing."
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian reveals 'hardest' part of marriage with hubby Steve
Just three weeks later, Loreal made her first public appearance at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.
RELATED: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show
The 39-year-old stylist stepped out again on May 1 for special event with Randi Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother. Loreal looked stunning at the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.
Randi and Loreal spoke at the Antonian Football Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas.
Loreal, who was "honored" to join "an incredible group of football mom" on Thursday, revealed on Instagram that she also styled Randi in her all-white fit at the What A Mom fundraiser
Antonian College Prep described the event as "more than a lunch—it’s a celebration of community, motherhood, and the incredible women behind the athletes."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star