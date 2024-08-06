Suni Lee hilariously roasts herself 'winning' viral Olympic TikTok trend
Suni Lee had a heartbreaking end to her run in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but after taking some time to digest the disappointment, the 2020 all-around gold medalist is able to laugh it off.
Lee had a bad fall during her routine in the balance beam final which cost her a spot on the podium.
Despite the disappointing end to her competion in the Paris Games, Lee walks away with a gold medal in the team all-around competition, a bronze medal in the individual all-around, and bronze medal in the uneven bars.
MORE: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles' Eiffel Tower TikTok full of championship swag
It was a successful run for any Olympian, but Lee's performance after being diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases that nearly ended her gymnastics career is even more inspiring.
Following the balance beam final, Lee was able to roast herself after reflecting on the Paris Games. She hilariously joined a viral TikTok trend of amateur athletes revealing why they didn't qualify for the Olympics.
Suni, of course, did make the Olympic team, so her video came with a twist.
Brilliant. You love to see Lee able to break out some self-depricating humor and show she can take a joke. After all, you can't let one mistake define you, and she had a remarkable run in Paris.
At only 21 years old, Suni will also have a chance to make the 2028 Olympic team and compete in the Summer Games which will be held in Los Angeles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?