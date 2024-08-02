The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles' Eiffel Tower TikTok full of championship swag (VIDEO)

US gymnastics Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles took their medals to the Eiffel Tower for a great TikTok dance during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold in the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold in the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

US gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee have been hitting TikTok hard during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and now that they have a break until the individual events began, they took some time out to record one more.

This time, the dynamic duo went to see the Eiffel Tower and brought their championship swag with them.

Suni was decked out in her team gold and all-around bronze medals, while Jordan was rocking her team gold. The Olympic champions danced it out to Megan Thee Stallion's "Cognac Queen."

WATCH: Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA drop TikTok celebration after winning gold

Take that, world.

No one can keep up with Team USA on the mats.

Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold in the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles (right) and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate winning gold in the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Suni Lee, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lee and Chiles will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

