Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles' Eiffel Tower TikTok full of championship swag (VIDEO)
US gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee have been hitting TikTok hard during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and now that they have a break until the individual events began, they took some time out to record one more.
This time, the dynamic duo went to see the Eiffel Tower and brought their championship swag with them.
Suni was decked out in her team gold and all-around bronze medals, while Jordan was rocking her team gold. The Olympic champions danced it out to Megan Thee Stallion's "Cognac Queen."
WATCH: Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA drop TikTok celebration after winning gold
Take that, world.
No one can keep up with Team USA on the mats.
Lee and Chiles will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.
Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.
