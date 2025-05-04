Sunisa Lee flexes USA Olympics jacket on F1 Miami starting grid
Sunisa Lee returned to the Formula 1 track while representing Team USA Gymnastics in style.
The 22-year-old two-time Olympics gold medalist and fashion queen has had quite the time off since the 2024 Summer Games in Paris: She’s attended a New York Knicks games where Karl-Anthony Towns towered over her in an awkward hug; got a sweet gift from the New York Jets; and melted the track on a chilly night for F1 in Las Vegas in her black leather look.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee sizzles in can’t-miss red minidress for 22nd birthday celebration
Lee returned to the track for F1 Miami where on Saturday she had on a very fashionable top.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee takes nasty tumble on Montreal ski vacation
She followed it up by sporting the super sick 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Team USA jackets while on the starting grid.
Here’s a video of her with the back of the jacket:
That jacket looks tailored made for the track.
Besides this fit, Lee has been going viral lately with a lot of different appearances like her viral dance with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and tennis player Anna Frey in a random trio.
She also wore a super sick Auburn Tigers jacket while appearing at a meet vs. LSU posing with Aleah Finnegan and a side-by-side stunner with Livvy Dunne.
On Sunday, it was all about bringing the Team USA jacket back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out