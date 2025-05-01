UConn star Azzi Fudd grooves with Sunisa Lee, Anna Frey in random dance trio
Azzi Fudd is enjoying her UConn Huskies championship offseason in epic fashion. Now, she’s doing a viral dance with two-time gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee and tennis star Anna Frey.
Fudd, 22, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, helping UConn win its first title since 2016. She scored 24 big points vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game.
Since then, she’s been hanging with bestie Paige Bueckers where Fudd had an extreme makeover for the WNBA draft night where she crushed in a black dress before changing into her cocktail attire for the afterparty. They also hung out in causal looks back in Hartford, Connecticut, and even did an Oreo ad together in competing pink fits.
Now, while Bueckers is getting ready for her rookie WNBA season with the Dallas Wings, Fudd hung out with Lee, 22, and Frey, 17, in New York after the Business of Women’s Sports Summit and did the popular “Eat Dance” that Angel Reese and her new teammate Hailey Van Lith also just did as well.
It’s good to see Fudd dancing on her foot, too, after she was seen recently rocking a fit with a walking boot on.
Lee also hung out with Bueckers before the college season at New York Fashion Week.
Now, she’s with Bueckers’ former teammate and Frey in a random trio doing a dance. Lee is certainly a star in NY right now.
Frey, meanwhile, blew up in fame and inked an NIL deal for the Super Bowl after she went viral for looking like Brock Purdy and making TikTok videos in his jersey. She’s committed to playing tennis for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026.
Lee, Fudd, and Frey. That’s quite the trio all dancing together.
