The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Sunisa Lee goes red-shoestring tank-top casual on NYC streets

The two-time gold medalist gymnast enjoys the New York spring with her can’t-miss fit.

Matt Ryan

Sunisa Lee at the ESPYS.
Sunisa Lee at the ESPYS. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Sunisa Lee has been all over the place lately rocking some fire fits. For her latest winning look, she was just enjoying the spring weather in a casual tank top while out and about in New York City.

The 22-year-old moved to The Big Apple following the 2024 Summer Games in Paris where she took home her second career Olympic gold medal. She’s been crushing it ever since with her fashion game.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee attend Calvin Klein 2025 Collection in New York. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

RELATED: Sunisa Lee wows in sick Auburn jacket posing with LSU’s Aleah Finnegan

We’ve seen her fit disappearing behind some amazing graffiti art, and then rocking a can’t-miss red minidress for her birthday, followed by flexing her Olympic jacket while at Formula 1 in Miami recently. Not to mention, she posed for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine with some amazing shots.

Lee has also posed for some epic photos with the likes of UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd in a trio with viral tennis player Anna Frey, and a side-by-side stunner with then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

On a sunny Tuesday, Lee posted her causal red shoestring tank top look while out walking in the city.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee takes nasty tumble on Montreal ski vacation

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Hey, she’s just one of 8 million plus people in NYC, but she certainly stood out on this day with her red top.

Whatever she does, Sunisa Lee continues to impress.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instgram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion