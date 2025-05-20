Olympic champ Sunisa Lee goes red-shoestring tank-top casual on NYC streets
Sunisa Lee has been all over the place lately rocking some fire fits. For her latest winning look, she was just enjoying the spring weather in a casual tank top while out and about in New York City.
The 22-year-old moved to The Big Apple following the 2024 Summer Games in Paris where she took home her second career Olympic gold medal. She’s been crushing it ever since with her fashion game.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee wows in sick Auburn jacket posing with LSU’s Aleah Finnegan
We’ve seen her fit disappearing behind some amazing graffiti art, and then rocking a can’t-miss red minidress for her birthday, followed by flexing her Olympic jacket while at Formula 1 in Miami recently. Not to mention, she posed for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine with some amazing shots.
Lee has also posed for some epic photos with the likes of UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd in a trio with viral tennis player Anna Frey, and a side-by-side stunner with then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
On a sunny Tuesday, Lee posted her causal red shoestring tank top look while out walking in the city.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee takes nasty tumble on Montreal ski vacation
Hey, she’s just one of 8 million plus people in NYC, but she certainly stood out on this day with her red top.
Whatever she does, Sunisa Lee continues to impress.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry