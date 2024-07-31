How Swifties are showing up for Travis Kelce at Chiefs' training camp
A whole new fan base is taking over at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.
On Sunday, July 28, Swifties flocked to St. Joseph, Missouri in their best “Traylor” — Travis and Taylor — merch to cheer on Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, AKA Travis Kelce. Fans came from all over the country, flying in from Dallas, Texas, and driving from Lexington, Kentucky, per People.
“I think it shows how dedicated Swiftie fans are. I feel like the Swifties are going to do anything to show their support, even if it’s on the hot side out here,” one Swiftie named Giovanna told the publication.
“Travis saw my niece wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again. And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind,” one Swiftie posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a series of photos and a video of Kelce throwing his glove to her niece.
Fans could be seen wearing “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!” T-shirts, “Traylor” jerseys, and of course, wearing and exchanging tons of friendship bracelets. Others sported references to “So High School,” a The Tortured Poets Department song believed to be about Kelce.
In a video interview that has since gone viral, Kelce admitted “So High School” is one of his favorite of Swift’s songs. “I think everyone will be fired up for that one,” Kelce said.
Swifties have been so pumped about training camp, that a funny meme of Jason Kelce looking disappointed has been making the rounds. “Us when there’s no eras tour or chiefs camp to look forward to,” fans captioned the image.
