Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall hilariously learns French (VIDEO)
Tara Davis-Woodhall had a career year, finishing the season undefeated and clearing 7-meters in the long jump at every meet, including the 2024 Paris Olympics where she claimed gold.
This week, she returned to Paris to root on her husband, Hunter Woodhall, who is competing in multiple events at the Paralympics.
Davis-Woodhall has been supporting Hunter from the stands and shared some heart-warming moments, but she also took time to learn more about the culture in Paris.
MORE: Tara Davis-Woodhall describes nerves watching husband with perfect Olympic pun
In a video shared on Instagram, Tara attempts to learn French track and field terms and the results are hilarious.
Hey, she tried her best.
The Woodhalls have been providing plenty of entertainment throughout the past month, and we look forward to seeing what they will be up to next.
The Paralympics run through Sunday, September 8, with every event streaming live on Peacock.
