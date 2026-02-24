Jack Hughes Spotted With Tate McRae Lookalike Amid Dating Rumors

The Team USA men's hockey squad is still in the middle of celebrating the gold medal they won over Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

24-year-old New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes was the American hero, as he scored the game-winning goal less than two minutes into the overtime period to give the USA its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

RELATED: Tate McRae Breaks Silence After Rumored Boyfriend Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Gold

Hughes hasn't only been making headlines on the ice over the past few months.

There had been chatter that he was in a relationship with Canadian pop icon Tate McRae after the two were seen out to dinner in New York City together back in November of 2025.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / imageSPACE

RELATED: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Some believe that McRae and Hughes are no longer dating, given that she hasn't posted anything about his Olympics success.

Then again, it wouldn't have been a good look for her to show Hughes support while he was beating her home country for an Olympic gold medal.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

RELATED: Tate McRae’s Cozy Pose With Male Celebrity Raises Eyebrows Amid Jack Hughes Rumors

Jack Hughes Seen Giving Tate McRae Lookalike Gold Medal After Olympics

And there's now more fuel to the speculation that McRae and Hughes aren't together any longer, as a photo has surfaced of Hughes letting a woman who looks similar to McRae wear his gold medal while partying in Miami.

Instagram user @lawyermom6 posted a photo of Hughes and this woman in a Miami club. She can be seen wearing his gold medal while he poses next to her.

"Miami has been good to her! 🇺🇸🏒🥇," the post was captioned.

@lawyermom6's February 24 Instagram post. | Instagram/@lawyermom6

This photo is sure to turn some heads.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Dad for Gold: Alysa Liu’s Dad Arthur Steals Show With Emotional Reaction

Marketing 101: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment Could Earn Her Huge Payday

Perfect 10: USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics

Yes, you Maye: Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Stuns in Dress

Devilish thoughts: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on Mind After Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Way to clothes it out: Tara Lipinski Shines in Black Dress Matching Johnny Weir to End Olympics