Jack Hughes Spotted With Tate McRae Lookalike Amid Dating Rumors
The Team USA men's hockey squad is still in the middle of celebrating the gold medal they won over Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
24-year-old New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes was the American hero, as he scored the game-winning goal less than two minutes into the overtime period to give the USA its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team.
Hughes hasn't only been making headlines on the ice over the past few months.
There had been chatter that he was in a relationship with Canadian pop icon Tate McRae after the two were seen out to dinner in New York City together back in November of 2025.
Some believe that McRae and Hughes are no longer dating, given that she hasn't posted anything about his Olympics success.
Then again, it wouldn't have been a good look for her to show Hughes support while he was beating her home country for an Olympic gold medal.
Jack Hughes Seen Giving Tate McRae Lookalike Gold Medal After Olympics
And there's now more fuel to the speculation that McRae and Hughes aren't together any longer, as a photo has surfaced of Hughes letting a woman who looks similar to McRae wear his gold medal while partying in Miami.
Instagram user @lawyermom6 posted a photo of Hughes and this woman in a Miami club. She can be seen wearing his gold medal while he poses next to her.
"Miami has been good to her! 🇺🇸🏒🥇," the post was captioned.
This photo is sure to turn some heads.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.