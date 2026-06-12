Taylor Swift has enjoyed an action-packed week. First, she performed at the "Toy Story 5" premiere to celebrate the release of the film and her new song for the movie's soundtrack, "I Knew It, I Knew You." Then, she made an appearance at the NBA Finals to support her favorite NBA team, the New York Knicks, as they played the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Then, on Thursday night, June 11, Swift, with Travis Kelce in the audience, was inducted into the 2026 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with Alanis Morissette, Walter Afanasieff, Kenny Loggins, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of Kiss, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.

Kelce skipped Swift's earlier appearances this week, due to the tight end being at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp. But, he left training camp early to be by Swift's side at the Songwriter induction, which is beyond sweet and supportive.

Taylor Swift Thanks Her Family at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Swift is used to making history, and she did it again on Thursday as the youngest woman to receive the honor at 36 years old. According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stevie Wonder was the youngest inductee ever at the age of 32 in 1983.

Director Steven Spielberg introduced the singer, and Swift proceeded to give an emotional and tearful acceptance speech, where she thanked her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift and her brother, Austin Swift, for their ongoing support.

In her speech, Swift talked about how difficult it was for her family to pick up from Pennsylvania and go to Nashville to help her pursue her dreams. It was a sacrifice, and the outcome could have gone either way, but, of course, Swift's story has a happy ending.

'You're the Reason I'm Here Tonight,' Swift Tells Her Family

"It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life. But it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world," Swift said in the speech. "But after making it obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City."

#TaylorSwift tears up while thanking her family for “uprooting their entire lives” to Nashville to support her music career.



Swift, 36, is now the youngest artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/OEGwzHi0yi — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

She added: "And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You're the reason I'm here tonight."

Swift also said that she was "humbled" by her fans and how they've immortalized her songs and made her songs their own.

Kelce sat in the audience during the event, along with their mothers Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce and Spielberg. Next up, Kelce and Swift continue to prepare for their wedding, which is expected to take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden.