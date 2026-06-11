Why Wasn't Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift at the NBA Finals?

Taylor Swift may be becoming a bigger sports fan than her future husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It's a strange world we're living in, right?

Swift showed up at the NBA Finals on Wednesday to cheer for the New York Knicks as they took on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. It makes sense that Swift is in the area, because it's the same venue where she and Kelce are expected to get married in a matter of weeks.

So, Swift was at the game for a true girls' night out with Alana and Este Haim, the Haim sisters. They wore similar blue-and-orange T-shirts in honor of the Knicks, one with the lettering "Stevie Knicks," one reading "Knickelback" and the other reading "Knickole Kidman."

The matching Knicks shirts on Taylor Swift, Alana and Este Haim 🤝 pic.twitter.com/G8zbnIktvi — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

The three ladies sat in the stands and cheered the Knicks on to the biggest comeback win in the history of the NBA Finals. But, Kelce wasn't there. Why did he miss this fun event?

Travis Kelce Was Busy With the Kansas City Chiefs' Offseason

Kelce announced earlier this offseason that he'd be coming back to the Chiefs for at least one more season. So, even though the NFL season doesn't officially start until September, it's already back to work time for Kelce.

The Chiefs are in the midst of preseason activities, including OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and Kelce is with his team getting ready for the new season.

Because of his job, he's stationed in Kansas City right now, and that's likely why he wasn't at the Knicks game and also wasn't at Swift's "Toy Story 5" performance earlier this week.

Kelce Spotted at Chiefs' Minicamp on Same Day as NBA Finals Game 4



The Chiefs even showed off proof of Kelce being at minicamp on Wednesday, the same day as the Knicks game, with a post on Instagram of the star tight end and the caption: "Minicamp off to a good start," with a yellow heart emoji.

But it's not all work and no play for Kelce. After minicamp, players get around five weeks off, and that should give Kelce enough time to tie the knot with Swift and enjoy some time as a married couple before the Chiefs open the regular season.

Kansas City's first game is set for Monday, Sept. 14, with a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the division rival Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.