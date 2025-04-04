Texas HC Steve Sarkisian reacts to wife Loreal’s shocking baby reveal
Steve Sarkisian and wife Loreal Sarkisian shocked the world with an announcement they had a new baby boy.
The 51-year-old Texas Longhorns head football coach and his 39-year-old stylist and fashionista wife pulled off the ultimate play-action fake in life by hiding Loreal’s pregnancy this whole time from media and fans, and then letting the world know on Instagram after the birth of their child.
The couple was set to divorce this summer, but would reconcile as evident by Loreal attending games all season in fire fits like for the College Football Playoff were she hid the baby bump in an all-white cowgirl denim look, and in her burnt orange leather stunner for the semifinal game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Loreal had said 2025 was a “new chapter” and she had been dropping lots on inspirational life lessons on IG. It all makes sense now with their big news.
She wrote on IG: "He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙."
While Steve didn’t post the news or any mention of it on his social media, he did comment on Loreal’s post with 💙 emojis as well for a boy. Three to be exact.
Loreal is known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football,” and now has a first child. Steve has two daughters and a son from a previous marriage and now a fourth child.
Congrats to Loreal and Steve Sarkisian on their heartwarming news.