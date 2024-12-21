Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP Clemson game
Loreal Sarkisian brought the Benjamins and then the money fit to the College Football Playoff for the Texas Longhorns.
The wife of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian continued her sizzling 2024 gameday fits with another stunner for Saturday’s big playoff game against the Clemson Tigers in Austin. After all, she’s wowed all season like her all-white “cheering” look, and her Thanksgiving stunner Daisy Dukes and boots combo.
For the big game, the 39-year-old Loreal held her best fit for the end of 2024. She first flaunted the hundred dollar bills and her super icy ring while heading to the game, and then dropped the fire with the perfect Texas cowgirl and holiday white look.
Wow, she definitely won Christmas with that fit.
The fashion stylist and the coach have also apparently reconciled after filing for divorce this summer as evident by her support at games and rocking the giant ring in these photos as well.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Win or lose a national championship, Loreal has been a bright spot for the Longhorns and definitely had the pregame win on Saturday with her all-white jaw-dropping look.
