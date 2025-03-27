Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has stunning new hairdo preaching life advice
Loreal is rocking a new look as her winning “offseason” continues.
The 39-year-old stylist and wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly turned heads during football season with her Daisy Dukes and boots combo, and her burnt orange leather stunner, and her all-white denim cowgirl look.
Since the season ended, she’s still rocking her fits and dramatic new looks and mindsets. We saw her drip all-black Louis Vuitton in Paris, then go with a casual tank top in her hotel room, followed by flexing some giant diamond earrings while getting a massage. She even brought a skinny-looking Steve as a model in her fashion show.
For her latest look, Loreal went her natural hair but with a curly look while wearing a white, ab-revealing top and some jeans. She had a powerful message along with it: “Today’s reminder: Make a to-do list of your goals and start checking them off. Your future self with thank you.”
What are Loreal’s goals?
We do know she has a bright outlook on things after reconciling with Steve after the couple filed for divorce over the summer after being married since 2020. She has opened up about the “hardest” part about being married to a football coach.
While it’s the football offseason and the couple can enjoy some more time together, Loreal’s fit game is in midseason form.