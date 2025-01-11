The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian’s leather stunner a win for hubby Steve, Texas at CFP Cotton Bowl

The wife of the Longhorns coach saves her best fit of the season for the big College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Ohio State in Dallas.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian didn’t disappoint for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in the big Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in Dallas. She brought that Austin fire with one of her best fits yet and shared the moment with her husband.

The stylist Loreal has been winning all season with her fits, and the playoff games have been no different with her all-white denim cowgirl look for the opener, then last week with her burnt orange fairytale look.

The 39-year-old also opened up in an interview before the game about how she doesn’t want the credit for how well Steve dresses and made a joke about him winning her over. Before the Longhorns took on the Buckeyes for a chance to play in the national championship, the two shared a moment down on the field together where they certainly stood out with their style in a look Loreal called “✨I C O N I C ✨“

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal’s comment hints at nearly divorcing explanation

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank top in bold all-black fit

That certainly is an iconic look from both. While the husband and wife certainly sizzled together, Loreal stood out alone with her leather skirt and jacket with the boots.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal is so well put together — as she always is. She talked about a “new chapter” in 2025 and that chapter is certainly being written with her latest fit as one of her best ever. Iconic. Legendary. Whatever you want to call it, Loreal brought it with her to the Cotton Bowl.

