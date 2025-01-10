Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal’s comment hints at nearly divorcing explanation
When the Texas Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes Friday night in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the College Football Playoff semifinal, Loreal Sarkisian will be there rooting for her husband and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. While the power couple will no doubt be a topic of conversation, they almost didn’t even make it to this point.
2024 was a trying year for Loreal and Steve personally as they jointly filed for divorce in July, and took to social media to explain why:
"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce," it read. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together. Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank top in bold all-black fit
In a recent interview with WFAA of Dallas, Loreal hints at why the marriage was so hard with her studying fashion and coaching track factored into it.
“It allowed me to pick up assistant jobs and internships. I just wanted to grow my love for it. Mind you, I’m still running, I’m still coaching. When I finally met Coach Sark, and two coaches, that was going to be hard. I say this a lot to have a successful relationship because we would never see each other,” Sarkisian explained.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops baller ‘boss’ fit before Texas-Ohio State game
Fast forward to a few months to the start of football season and Loreal was at the Longhorns opener, and then helped dress Steve in his viral blazer while he hinted they were still living together. As the season’s gone on, Loreal has become a Texas gameday staple with her incredible fits like her all-denim white cowgirl getup for the College Football Playoff opener, and her burnt orange fairytale for the team’s New Year’s Day Peach Bowl win. Loreal even recently said how she swoons over Steve’s sense of fashion as well with the perfect joke.
Now, Loreal flashes her giant wedding ring around with her viral fits, and posted about the “new chapter” in 2025 with Steve.
That new chapter will continue in Friday’s Cotton Bowl where no doubt Loreal will bring the heat to frigid Dallas with her fit and Steve will hope the Longhorns are just as on fire on the field. Win or lose, they still have each other and that’s what matters.
