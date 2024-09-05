The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to get Taylor Swift’s attention
It’s not just game plays and touchdowns on the Philadelphia Eagles’ agenda — they’re pitching to Taylor Swift to join their latest holiday venture.
On Wednesday, September 3, Philly’s finest took to X (formerly Twitter) with an extended invite to feature the 34-year-old queen of pop on their upcoming "3rd Christmas installment," A Philly Special Christmas Party. "Hey @taylorswift13 it’s not too late for an added feature…" the team’s fan account posted.
The nod comes with the iconic football team's knowledge of Swift originally being an Eagles fan before becoming a sideline staple for her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The tweet teased potential features from Boyz II Men, Devon Gilfillian, and even the Super Bowl champ himself, hinting at a musical collaboration that might just bring the “Cruel Summer” singer back to her first NFL love.
Once the post hit X, fans hustled to the comments section to join in on the conversation.
"Would be cool if her and Travis did a track together..." one fan suggested. Others chimed in with sentiments like, "Oh this NFL family 🥰," and playful begs of "Please tayyyyyy" alongside laughs at the Eagles' bold move, "Lmao not Eagles shooting their shot."
While there’s no confirmation if Swift will take up the Eagles on their offer, the idea alone has Swifties in a frenzy. With the Grammy-winning artist’s Eras Tour picking back up on November 14 in Toronto, the timing is tight, but in the world of swift moves and football fumbles, anything’s possible.
