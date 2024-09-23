Tom Brady looks incredible during jet-boarding excursion with friends
Tom Brady may no longer be carving his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time on NFL Sundays, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still in gameday shape.
Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old future Hall of Famer was seen with friends jet-boarding around his home in Florida on September 23rd, 2024. This occurred one day after his duties as FOX's commentator on the Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup. Brady's $17 million estate is located in Miami's Indian Creek, an area designated as 'Billionaire Bunker.' Other notable names who live on the island include Jeff Bezos, Julio Iglesias, and Ivanka Trump.
After enjoying a cruise around his house on a jet-skier and a swim in the water, the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer shed his clothes to reveal a jacked physique, which included a pretty impressive muscular torso.
Brady, who officially retired from the NFL back in 2023 after 23 successful seasons, remains close to the game after signing a 10-year $375 million deal with FOX. However, his ability to remain in tip-top shape this close to 50 is just as incredible as his legendary performances on the field.
