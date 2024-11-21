Tom Brady's pregnant ex-wife Gisele Bündchen basks in the sun, shares moving message about positivity
Gisele Bündchen rose to fame thanks to her poise and charisma in the modeling world. However, the 44-year-old icon remains the talk of the town following her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady —and her subsequent pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
As she continues on her pregnancy journey Bündchen — who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady — remains a beacon of positivity. On Thursday, November 21, she shared a heartwarming message on Instagram about how she does just that.
Bündchen released a photo of herself sitting next to the water as she breathed in the fresh air and looked at peace. In the caption, she opened up about her mindset towards having a healthy physical and mental state.
"There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live."
A large number of Bündchen's 23 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comments section, and the responses were overwhelmingly kind.
"Thank you so much the caption is beautiful I needed this reminder," wrote one person.
A second person reiterated, "yes love! Thank you for the reminder and you look radiant and stunning!"
"Gorgeous Queen," gushed a third person.
Following the reveal of her pregnancy, Bündchen showed off her new baby bump at a gala event earlier this month. This will be her third child, and first with Valente.
