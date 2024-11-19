The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her perfectly manicured dog

The actress, singer and social media star shares a photo of her tiny pet and the resemblance is stunning.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

They say owners look like their pets. In the case of Hailee Steinfeld and her miniature dog, it really looks to be true.

The 27-year-old actress, singer, social media star, and girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been busy lately promoting her show Arcane Season 2 on Netflix while wearing a blinding, sparkly ab-revealing fit, and also having a good time going all Bills Mafia and rooting on her man at games.

Steinfeld also runs her personal newsletter Beau Society where she shares her personal thoughts and keeps connected with her fans. In her latest Instagram post tagging the newsletter, she dropped a picture of the most perfectly manicured little Yorkshire terrier dog with a Christmas theme going on.

Hailee Steinfeld’s dog
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

After seeing the picture, the resemblance to Steinfeld is stunning. With some simple editing, take a look at the two side-by-side.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

Minus the bow, that’s about as spot on as you can get.

We know Steinfeld and Allen are dog lovers as the two went to a teammate’s pet adoption fundraiser where they were surrounded by adorable puppies.

Steinfeld has also has posted on social media with her dogs. The above dog looks to be her beautiful Martini. This was a pic from 2021. The Yorkshire breeds do lighten in color with age.

Martini and Hailee Steinfeld
teeniemartini11 via Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

Steinfeld also has another one named Brando.

Now, we just need to see Allen posing with the dog. He’s more like a German Shepard while Steinfeld is definitely just like the Yorkshire terrier.

