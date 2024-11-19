Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her perfectly manicured dog
They say owners look like their pets. In the case of Hailee Steinfeld and her miniature dog, it really looks to be true.
The 27-year-old actress, singer, social media star, and girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been busy lately promoting her show Arcane Season 2 on Netflix while wearing a blinding, sparkly ab-revealing fit, and also having a good time going all Bills Mafia and rooting on her man at games.
Steinfeld also runs her personal newsletter Beau Society where she shares her personal thoughts and keeps connected with her fans. In her latest Instagram post tagging the newsletter, she dropped a picture of the most perfectly manicured little Yorkshire terrier dog with a Christmas theme going on.
After seeing the picture, the resemblance to Steinfeld is stunning. With some simple editing, take a look at the two side-by-side.
Minus the bow, that’s about as spot on as you can get.
We know Steinfeld and Allen are dog lovers as the two went to a teammate’s pet adoption fundraiser where they were surrounded by adorable puppies.
Steinfeld has also has posted on social media with her dogs. The above dog looks to be her beautiful Martini. This was a pic from 2021. The Yorkshire breeds do lighten in color with age.
Steinfeld also has another one named Brando.
Now, we just need to see Allen posing with the dog. He’s more like a German Shepard while Steinfeld is definitely just like the Yorkshire terrier.
