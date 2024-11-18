Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows head-to-toe epic Steelers game day look
Ciara is quickly becoming the First Lady of Pittsburgh Steelers Football. Ciara, who is married to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, has been consistently showing her support for her husband and the team.
This weekend, she was once again in attendance at Acrisure Stadium, something she has done throughout the year.
Even before Wilson was the starter, Ciara was in a suite rocking a blinged-out Russ jersey with rapper GloRilla. Ciara and GloRilla were together again on Sunday afternoon when the Steelers upset the division rival Baltimore Ravens.
MORE: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
While the selfie Ciara shared of herself with the Grammy-nominated rap star showed off their smiles, we didn't get to see the game day fit. Well, now we do.
Ciara, who is known for being fashion forward, shared a head-to-toe look at her epic game day fit from Week 11.
From the shades to the custom sweatsuit and yellow Uptowns, Ciaraknows how to put together fit.
MORE: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers big victory
The children were also decked out in Steelers gear of their own, while Russ flashed his own style which was seen earlier in the day when he walked into the stadium.
The Steelers are a loyal fan base, so when they see people like Ciara and Russ pulling out all of the stops to put on for them, they are going to see the love in return -- and it is showing.
Since taking over as starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, Wilson is undefeated and the Steelers sit atop the AFC North.
It is a great time to love the Steel City.
