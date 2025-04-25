Travis Hunter has awesome Jacksonville Jaguars welcome moment day after NFL draft
Travis Hunter has only been a Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick for under 24 hours, but he was already at the team facility getting an awesome welcome from staff. He had fun with it, too.
The 21-year-old Heisman Trophy winner two-way star out of the Colorado Buffaloes was a draft night surprise because the Cleveland Browns traded their pick to Jacksonville where Hunter ended up going at No. 2 overall.
It was a fun night for Hunter as his dad got court permission to show up and had an emotional moment while rocking some ice, while fiancée Leanna Lenee gave Travis an elite gift he wore to the draft with his fire bright pink suit jacket.
On Friday, Hunter strolled in to meet the staff and talk to the press, where he was presented with his No. 12 Jaguars jersey. He had fun with team legend Tony Boselli, showing off his sense of humor.
Even the moment Hunter walked in it was different with posters of him all over, and he was greeted by the team’s owner Shahid Khan, who owns the most ridiculous yacht in the NFL.
But the best moment was when the staff serenaded Hunter in an epic tunnel line where he’d get down and dance with “unmatched energy.”
It was quite the scene and quite the arrival for Travis Hunter in Jacksonville.
