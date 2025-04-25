Travis Hunter has ultimate gesture of friendship for Shedeur Sanders during NFL draft
While things went shockingly wrong for Shedeur Sanders in his NFL draft slide out of the first round on Thursday, he had a good support system around him including his good friend and former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter who had the ultimate gesture on what was his big night, too.
The day started off with a lot of optimism for Sanders, who threw for 4134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions as a senior last season. He even rocked the most massive and quite expensive chain of any draft pick.
After the Cleveland Browns traded their pick at No. 2, Hunter was selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that moment, coach Deion Sanders — Shedeur’s dad — was so happy for his star pupil.
But that was about all the celebrating pops did on the night as Shedeur’s slide continued. Here was his reaction when the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 passed up on his son.
Hunter himself also reacted to that pick during the middle of his press conference and was visibly upset.
That’s not all the Heisman Trophy winner did, he actually was on FaceTime with Sanders during the night and offering him support in the ultimate act of friendship.
That’s teammates and bros for life right there.
Shedeur had a classy speech after not getting picked while in his sick custom-built draft room.
No doubt, he won’t have to wait long for his name to go off the board in the second round on Friday to the relief of his family and good friend Hunter.
