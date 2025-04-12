Travis Hunter backflip dances as Savannah Bananas VIP player before NFL draft
Travis Hunter has been under scrutiny ever since he won the Heisman Trophy.
Now with the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner at the Green Bay Packers' football cathedral Lambeau Field April 24-26, the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver-cornerback star is amping up his profile in the best way possible.
The Savannah Bananas are the hottest thing in baseball besides Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, making themselves a must-see attraction by blending sports and entertainment much like the Harlem Globetrotters did with previous generations,
First, the good.
The 21 year old showed off his fantastic dance moves to lead a Bananas score celebration, rocking his Heisman pose into a Michael Jackson-like moonwalk backflip.
Now the bad.
The first pitch wasn't embarrassing. But mich like Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, it's obvious that the West Palm Beach, Florida native never played much baseball growing up. It also awkwardly counted towards the game, and the slow-pitch softball-like throw missed the strike zone.
Hunter has kept a lower profile ever since his fiancée Leanna Lenee got unfairly bullied on social media when the Deion Sanders protege took home the Heisman Trophy. It's still so bad that Lenee has not returned to Instagram and Hunter does not allow comments.
In the official Savannah Bananas Instagram carousel post, the caption read, "He’s no stranger to the big stage. This one just had a little more yellow 😉"
The biggest stage is right around the corner with the NFL draft. If Hunter lands with the New York Giants like many mock drafts suggest, the glaring spotlight will be unavoidable.