Leanna Lenee teases intimate wedding dress details for Travis Hunter nuptials
Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee are blocking out all the noise and focusing on their wedding day.
While last weekend was a special day for the Colorado Buffaloes star with his Heisman Trophy win, the ultimate big day will be his wedding date. Lenee and Hunter have already picked a date in May — to the surprise of Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lenee in February with a $100,000 ring. Since then, Lenee has supported Hunter at games in her custom fits like this unreal crop top and Hunter custom jeans look.
While Lenee has come under scrutiny lately, she tried to clear the air on any perceived issues from trolls out there while Hunter angrily defended his woman in a rant.
With that out of the way, she can focus on her big day, and that’s just what’s she’s doing by looking at wedding dresses. In a video on Instagram, Lenee teased the look and had it revealed that she’s chosen the dress designer in Justin Alexander for two custom dresses. Lenee is shown looking at one in particular.
The video wouldn’t reveal the actual finished dresses — one is for the party and one for the ceremony — because it would be “bad luck.”
Hopefuly Lenee gets the perfect dress and doesn’t have to worry about any negativity surrounding her big day in May in Chattanooga, Tennesse.
