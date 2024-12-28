Travis Hunter returns to social media ahead of Alamo Bowl with Heisman vlog
After winning the Heisman Trophy, Colorado football star Travis Hunter found himself in the middle of a social media firestorm with internet trolls chiming in on his relationship with fiancée Leanna Lenee and bashing Lenee for what they viewed as digs towards the two-way star.
Lenee released a lengthy TikTok video defending her and Hunter's relationship, but that made the social media trolls come even harder.
Hunter defended his fiancée on a Twitch stream and asked people to leave them alone while teammate Shedeur Sanders called out clout-chasing athletes and entertainers who he said were using Hunter and Lenee to game the algorithm and get attention.
Amid the onslaught criticism, Hunter and Lenee deactivated their social media accounts. Buffs head coach Deion Sanders shared some insight into Hunter's mindset ahead of the team's final game in the Alamo Bowl and now Hunter is back on social media to recap his Heisman experience.
Hunter shared a vlog on YouTube where he continues to thank those who supported him along the way and expressed his desire to be an inspiration for the younger generation.
Along with winning the Heisman, Hunter won the Walter Camp Award as the college football player of the year, the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defender, Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver, Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Hunter, who was a unanimous All-American, will finish off his college career on Saturday, December 28, in the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU in San Antonio.
