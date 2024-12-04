Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole turns up the heat with sizzling workout attire
Some people work out for the wrong reasons, but Kayla Nicole is not one of them.
The 33-year-old sports journalist turned fashion influencer, who previously dated NFL superstar Travis Kelce prior to his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, fired back at the haters on social media. Nicole, who sported a stylish and sizzling jet-black workout outfit, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3 to share her thoughts about some people disliking the content she posts.
"Someone commented on my page recently saying 'I thought this girl was into fitness and toning.' LMAO Can’t lie, it struck a nerve. But I had to interrupt that intrusive thought and remind myself that I work out to FEEL good. 'Looking good' is just an added bonus. Also that everyone’s idea of toned/fit is subjective and I don’t have to subscribe to it."
Nicole continues, stating that she doesn't strive to be perfect because if she does she will be waiting forever.
"For years I hesitated and resisted being in the wellness/fitness space because I felt I wasn’t good enough. So here I am posting this reel! Me and my perfectly imperfect ‘fit’ body, with MY work out equipment from MY wellness brand @tribetherepe. Because I’m in the business of feel good fitness babe. And proud of it."
Fortunately, Nicole's social media following is super supportive as dozens of fans agreed with her post in the comments.
"Whoever that commenter was is a HATER! Bc the body is TEA!! Period," wrote one person.
"Keep going girl… it’s girls (me) that are helllllla inspired by you," shared another.
"Could you be any more perfect," a third person gushed.
RELATED: Kayla Nicole's Fitness Brand, Tribe Therepe, Focuses on More Than Just Physical Well-Being
Nicole and Kelce had been dating since 2017 before eventually breaking up in 2022. Meanwhile, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs began his very public relationship with Swift in 2023.
That hasn't stopped Nicole from carving her own career path. Following a successful run conducting interviews at NBA and NFL games, Nicole turned to influencing on social media. She currently boasts an 803K followers on Instagram.
