Trevor Lawrence reveals shocking birth weight of daughter Shae
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars may have had a disappointing 2024-2025 NFL season — but the star quarterback had an exciting start to his new year.
Lawrence, 25, and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Shae, on January 4, 2025.
In an interview with People published on February 21, he revealed that Shae entered the world at a whopping 10 pounds.
"She was not a small baby, so Marissa's a champ," Trevor told the outlet. "Seeing her go through that, and now she's recovered and feeling great — it's pretty amazing to see your partner go through that."
Trevor and Marissa seem to have adjusted to parenthood quickly.
The one-time Pro-Bowler later told People that having Shae in his life was amazing and forced him to change his perspective on life.
"She's great, I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing," he stated.
Trevor and Marissa were high school sweethearts and married in October of 2021. They announced they were pregnant in June 2024.
As for the Jaguars, they finished last season with a 4-13 record, one year after making the playoffs. Trevor was placed on injury reserve in December after suffering a concussion in a game against the Houston Texans.
