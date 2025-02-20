Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Former HC Doug Pederson

What did Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence have to say about Doug Pederson six weeks after his firing?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Doug Pederson during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
When former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was hired in 2022, the hope was the former Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles head coach could be the stable figure needed to help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence reach his potential.

Pederson certainly helped pull Lawrence out of the abyss he found himself in during his rookie season under former head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence had a career year in 2022 and Pederson was seen as the Jaguars' answer to their never-ending head coach issues.

But after the Jaguars collapsed down the stretch in 2023 following an 8-3 start, the Pederson era unraveled due to injuries and an NFL-record 10 one-score losses in 2024. A 4-13 season this past fall put Pederson on the hot seat and Lawrence on the path to his third head coach in Liam Coen.

"I don't know about surprise, just because this is a results business, and it's unfortunate how the season went and they decided to move on from coach, and here we are now," Lawrence said on 'Up and Adams'.

"But of course, the personal side and the relationship I have with Coach, disappointed that that's, you know, not gonna get to work with him anymore. It's a guy you build a relationship with and but we still, you know, we touched base after and we're gonna, we're gonna stay in touch. And like I said, that respect is always going to be there."

Pederson ended up being a net positive for Lawrence, even if he could not get Lawrence to sustained his level of play from the end of the 2022 season. Still, Lawrence made strides throughout Pederson's tenure. While he may not have been the long-term answer, there is a good argument he was still the right hire in the short-term.

Now, though, Lawrence and the Jaguars are set to move on from the Pederson era and embrace Coen's tenure after Coen did wonders with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Very excited for the future, though, you know, this league, you gotta move on, and you gotta kind of wrap your head around what's next and jump on board with it. And I'm really excited for Coach Coen, genuinely. So I'm excited," Lawrence said.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.