Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Former HC Doug Pederson
When former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was hired in 2022, the hope was the former Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles head coach could be the stable figure needed to help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence reach his potential.
Pederson certainly helped pull Lawrence out of the abyss he found himself in during his rookie season under former head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence had a career year in 2022 and Pederson was seen as the Jaguars' answer to their never-ending head coach issues.
But after the Jaguars collapsed down the stretch in 2023 following an 8-3 start, the Pederson era unraveled due to injuries and an NFL-record 10 one-score losses in 2024. A 4-13 season this past fall put Pederson on the hot seat and Lawrence on the path to his third head coach in Liam Coen.
"I don't know about surprise, just because this is a results business, and it's unfortunate how the season went and they decided to move on from coach, and here we are now," Lawrence said on 'Up and Adams'.
"But of course, the personal side and the relationship I have with Coach, disappointed that that's, you know, not gonna get to work with him anymore. It's a guy you build a relationship with and but we still, you know, we touched base after and we're gonna, we're gonna stay in touch. And like I said, that respect is always going to be there."
Pederson ended up being a net positive for Lawrence, even if he could not get Lawrence to sustained his level of play from the end of the 2022 season. Still, Lawrence made strides throughout Pederson's tenure. While he may not have been the long-term answer, there is a good argument he was still the right hire in the short-term.
Now, though, Lawrence and the Jaguars are set to move on from the Pederson era and embrace Coen's tenure after Coen did wonders with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Very excited for the future, though, you know, this league, you gotta move on, and you gotta kind of wrap your head around what's next and jump on board with it. And I'm really excited for Coach Coen, genuinely. So I'm excited," Lawrence said.
