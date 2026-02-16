Tyreek Hill's Ex Keeta Vaccaro Flaunts Daring Pink Workout Fit Amid Dolphins Release
In this story:
NFL superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has not had a great past couple of years.
As recently as 2023, Hill was considered one of the greatest receivers in all of football. He finished that regular season with 119 receptions, 1,799 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins. But Hill had a down season in 2024, nearly cutting his production in half.
RELATED: Puka Nacua Sparks Dating Rumors After Sighting With WWE Star Charlotte Flair
Then Hill had a disastrous 2025, as he suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL during the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at the end of September. He missed the entire season as a result.
And on February 16, news broke that the Dolphins had released Hill.
RELATED: Tyreek Hill Challenges His Wife — and Director Randall Emmett — to an Electric Game of Pickleball in Vegas
Hill has also been at the center of off-field issues over the past few years. He and his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are in the middle of a divorce after being married from November of 2023 to April of 2025.
The former couple had old child together, and Vaccaro accused Hill of domestic violence during their marriage. Vaccaro has also received criticism for how she's spending the child support payments she receives from Hill.
Keeta Vaccaro Turns Heads Amid Tyreek Hill Dolphins Release
Vaccaro is active on social media. And an Instagram story post that she made on February 16 at around the same time that Hill was released is turning heads.
The post shows Vaccaro posing in a pink outfit. The post was captioned, "morning vlog ✨🌸" and also included a link to her Snapchat account.
It seems that Vaccaro isn't too bothered by her ex-husband being released by the Dolphins. She surely hasn't let it impact her morning vlog routine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.