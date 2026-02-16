Tyreek Hill's Ex Keeta Vaccaro Flaunts Daring Pink Workout Fit Amid Dolphins Release

NFL superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has not had a great past couple of years.

As recently as 2023, Hill was considered one of the greatest receivers in all of football. He finished that regular season with 119 receptions, 1,799 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins. But Hill had a down season in 2024, nearly cutting his production in half.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Then Hill had a disastrous 2025, as he suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL during the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at the end of September. He missed the entire season as a result.

And on February 16, news broke that the Dolphins had released Hill.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hill has also been at the center of off-field issues over the past few years. He and his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are in the middle of a divorce after being married from November of 2023 to April of 2025.

The former couple had old child together, and Vaccaro accused Hill of domestic violence during their marriage. Vaccaro has also received criticism for how she's spending the child support payments she receives from Hill.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keeta Vaccaro Turns Heads Amid Tyreek Hill Dolphins Release

Vaccaro is active on social media. And an Instagram story post that she made on February 16 at around the same time that Hill was released is turning heads.

The post shows Vaccaro posing in a pink outfit. The post was captioned, "morning vlog ✨🌸" and also included a link to her Snapchat account.

Keeta Vaccaro's February 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro

It seems that Vaccaro isn't too bothered by her ex-husband being released by the Dolphins. She surely hasn't let it impact her morning vlog routine.

