USA men's gymnastics team share historic medals with family in tear-jerking video
Team USA accomplished something that hasn't been done in over 15 years.
On Monday, the US men's gymnastics team put on a show to earn the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is the first time since 2008 that the American flag was waived on the medal podium.
Asher Hong (Tomball, Texas), Paul Juda (Deerfield, Ill.), Brody Malone (Aragon, Ga.), Stephen Nedoroscik (Worcester, Mass.), and Frederick Richard (Stoughton, Mass.) nailed routine after routine en route to bronze.
The United States finished with a score of 257.793, behind powerhouses Japan (259.594) and China (259.062).
After the meet, the athletes shared a heartwarming, tear-jerking moment with their families, showing off their newly won medals and having their loved ones try them on.
That's what the Olympics are all about.
Team USA had noticable support throughout the meet, and the athletes recognized it.
“The crowd chanting ‘U-S-A’ was invigorating,” said Juda, via TeamUSA.com. “The first ‘U-S-A’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is awesome.’ I thought maybe it would fade, but it kept growing and growing and growing. As we went deeper into the competition, the crowd got exponentially louder. When you hear that…you get goosebumps.”
The United States now turns to the women's team final on Tuesday, July 30, at 12:15 p.m. ET. They are the favorites to win gold.
The men, meanwhile, will return to the mats later this week when individual competitions begin.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
