USA track star says LGBTQ+ athletes shouldn't 'have to come out'
US hurdler Trey Cunningham has endured many challenges.
The track and field star, known for his feats in the 110-meter hurdles, won the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships with the second-fastest time in NCAA history in 13.00 seconds. But in an interview with the New York Times, Cunningham opened up about his biggest life challenge to date.
In the profile, Cunningham revealed that earlier this year, he had come out to his friends and family as gay. Despite his accolades and feats in the realm of sports, Cunningham said that coming out was the “scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
Cunningham missed out on a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after placing ninth in the 110-meter hurdles at the qualifiers. However, he still maintains his ranking as 11th in the world.
When he came out, Cunningham said he had the feeling that friends had been “waiting for me” share the news with him, which, as a result, made the pressure lighter. “I was really lucky to have a group of people who did not care,” Cunningham said.
As an openly gay athlete, Cunningham doesn’t want his sexuality to overshadow his athletic ability. He also hopes to get to a point where “people do not have to ‘come out,’”. In an ideal world, Cunningham imagines a place where the act of coming out is a thing of the past, and LGBTQ+ people can “just get on with being them.”
