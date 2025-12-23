USC legend goes off on head coach Lincoln Riley after Notre Dame rivalry game ends

The USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish rivalry goes back nearly 100 years to 1926. Now, the historic game won’t be played at least until 2030 after the schools failed to reach an agreement. It’s disappointing for the fans, and one USC legend didn’t hold back his feelings blaming the Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the program.

Tradition in college football is basically dead right now anyway with super conferences like the SEC and the Big Ten — where USC plays now — killing old rivalries in conferences like the old Pac-12 that much more aligned to geography than money.

Not seeing those two helmets in a game next season will be very strange. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As a graduate with a Masters in Journalism from USC, this writer was there covering the team during the Pete Carroll years of 2004-2006 with Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. The “Bush Push” play in 2005 vs. the Fighting Irish will forever stand out, and now sadly that traditional yearly game won’t be happening.

This is my pick for the most iconic play from @uscfb since 2000.



The Bush Push! pic.twitter.com/H0thCkkLYo — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) June 16, 2025

Fans are angry. Former players are angry. Just look at what USC legendary receiver Keyshawn Johnson said about not recognizing his alma mater anymore with the decision to end the rivalry game: “We got a head coach that knows nothing about being a Trojan.”

“We got a head coach that knows nothing about being a Trojan”



Keyshawn Johnson is furious about the USC and Notre Dame being put on a pausepic.twitter.com/eNFPO0Em6J — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 23, 2025

That’s a shot at Riley, who came to the program from the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021 and is just 1-2 vs. Notre Dame.

Johnson played two seasons at USC in 1994 and 1995 before he was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 1996 to the New York Jets.

Riley is 9-3 this season and has the team in the Alamo Bowl vs. the TCU Horned Frogs on December 30. He just completed his best recruiting class — largely ranked No. 1 overall by several experts — and has the program looking good for the future. That future will just not include games against Notre Dame for now.

Notre Dame declined to go to a bowl game after being left out of the College Football Playoff at 10-2.

Here’s a look back at the game’s history to show what it meant.

