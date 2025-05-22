The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant has sweet birthday message, photo for ‘bestie’ Pau Gasol’s wife

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant wishes a touching happy birthday to her best friend Cat Gasol.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Gasol family has remained super close with the Bryant family since Kobe’s and Gigi’s tragic passing in 2020. On a day to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant had a sweet message and photo for her bestie Cat Gasol on her birthday.

Kobe and Pau Gasol were star teammates and won two championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Kob
Kobe and Pau are linked forever. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Recently, Vanessa and her kids took a ski trip with Pau and his family where they adorably matched their fits. Vanessa’s girls call Pau “uncle” and are super close as this amazing photo he shared on 22-year-old Natalia’s birthday.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant
Pau Gasol/Instagram

When times are tough for Vanessa on big anniversaries like her recent wedding anniversary, they cheered her up with an amazing gift. Vanessa has also sent them gifts like Gigi’s “Mambacita” Nike sneakers recently, and elite Kobe sneakers for the holidays.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

For Cat’s birthday on Thursday, May 22, Vanessa sent her a couple of posts on Instagram both with this photo of the two.

Vanessa Bryant and Cat Gaso
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The first post said, “Happy birthday @catgasol ! I love you much! Xo 💕💕.”

She then posted on IG Stories with a longer message: “Love doing life with you, bestie. The good times, the bad times, the fun times, and the days full of laughter. You’re like a little sister I never had. Love you, miss you and hope you have the best birthday. Xo.”

Vanessa Bryant and Cat Gasol
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Happy birthday to Cat Gasol.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News