Vanessa Bryant has sweet birthday message, photo for ‘bestie’ Pau Gasol’s wife
The Gasol family has remained super close with the Bryant family since Kobe’s and Gigi’s tragic passing in 2020. On a day to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant had a sweet message and photo for her bestie Cat Gasol on her birthday.
Kobe and Pau Gasol were star teammates and won two championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.
Recently, Vanessa and her kids took a ski trip with Pau and his family where they adorably matched their fits. Vanessa’s girls call Pau “uncle” and are super close as this amazing photo he shared on 22-year-old Natalia’s birthday.
When times are tough for Vanessa on big anniversaries like her recent wedding anniversary, they cheered her up with an amazing gift. Vanessa has also sent them gifts like Gigi’s “Mambacita” Nike sneakers recently, and elite Kobe sneakers for the holidays.
For Cat’s birthday on Thursday, May 22, Vanessa sent her a couple of posts on Instagram both with this photo of the two.
The first post said, “Happy birthday @catgasol ! I love you much! Xo 💕💕.”
She then posted on IG Stories with a longer message: “Love doing life with you, bestie. The good times, the bad times, the fun times, and the days full of laughter. You’re like a little sister I never had. Love you, miss you and hope you have the best birthday. Xo.”
Happy birthday to Cat Gasol.
