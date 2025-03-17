Vanessa Bryant’s little girls crush matching pink ski boots with Pau Gasol's kids
Vanessa Bryant and her three girls got away for a ski trip with good family friend and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.
The Bryants and the Gasol family have remained super close since the tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna in 2020. The kids consider Pau their “uncle” while Natalia is an “aunt” to Pau and Kat Gasol’s two children. We saw Natalia wish Max the sweetest second birthday on Instagram, while Pau did the same for her big 22nd recently. Vanessa sent an elite Christmas gift to the Gasols, while Pau and Kat just returned the favor on Valentine’s Day to cheer Vanessa up.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares amazing memory with Kobe and her crazy basketball shot
The two families got together in the snow where Vanessa showed off how good her girls are at skiing in an IG video. She also dropped an intimate photo of both families together. Meanwhile, Vannessa and Natalia crushed their matching all-black ski fits, while Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, wore adorable matching pink ski boots while posing with Elisabet Gianna, 4, and Max.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, Ciara gush over Natalia Bryant's elegant Oscars party look
Vanessa also captured this cute picture of Capri and Max.
It’s been just over five years since that fateful January day that forever changed the Bryant family, and special moments like these with Kobe’s “brother” are no doubt healing for them all.