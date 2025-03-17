The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s little girls crush matching pink ski boots with Pau Gasol's kids

The youngest daughters of the late Kobe Bryant take the most adorable photo with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate’s young son and daughter.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her three girls got away for a ski trip with good family friend and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.

The Bryants and the Gasol family have remained super close since the tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna in 2020. The kids consider Pau their “uncle” while Natalia is an “aunt” to Pau and Kat Gasol’s two children. We saw Natalia wish Max the sweetest second birthday on Instagram, while Pau did the same for her big 22nd recently. Vanessa sent an elite Christmas gift to the Gasols, while Pau and Kat just returned the favor on Valentine’s Day to cheer Vanessa up.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The two families got together in the snow where Vanessa showed off how good her girls are at skiing in an IG video. She also dropped an intimate photo of both families together. Meanwhile, Vannessa and Natalia crushed their matching all-black ski fits, while Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, wore adorable matching pink ski boots while posing with Elisabet Gianna, 4, and Max.

The Gasol and Bryant kids
The Gasol and Bryant kids / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also captured this cute picture of Capri and Max.

Capri Bryant and Max Gasol
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s been just over five years since that fateful January day that forever changed the Bryant family, and special moments like these with Kobe’s “brother” are no doubt healing for them all.

Gasol and Bryant families
The Gasols and the Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

