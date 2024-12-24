Vanessa Bryant sends awesome Kobe Christmas gift to Pau Gasol, family
Vanessa Bryant made sure good friend Pau Gasol and his family got a special Kobe Bryant Christmas gift.
The 42-year-old widow of Kobe has shown she’s feeling extra festive this holiday season. She decorated her Elf on the Shelf with an amazing Kobe tribute, then sent some Nike’s Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Christmas” 2024 editions to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson that Ciara showed off.
Vanessa wasn’t going to leave good family friends Pau and his wife Catherine McDonnell hanging for the holidays as she sent them a pair as well. Catherine posted the reaction on Instagram.
The Gasol family has remained close with the Bryants following Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s tragic death in 2020. Pau refers to Kobe as his “brother” after the two won two championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even Kobe’s daughters consider Pau an uncle. Vanessa in fact just wished the Pau’s son Max a happy 2nd birthday, as did Natalia Bryant in a super sweet message.
It must be a very hard time for Vanessa during the holidays without her husband and daughter. The five-year death anniversary is also coming up in January. She’s remained so strong for her family and is choosing to celebrate the good times and share the love while winning the holidays. She truly embodies the the “Mamba Mentality” and no doubt Kobe would be proud.
