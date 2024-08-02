Olympian Veronica Fraley reveals struggle with rent; Flava Flav, Alexis Ohanian help out
Being an Olympian doesn't come with a lucrative salary, and Team USA track and field star Veronica Fraley revealed the struggles that some go through to chase their dreams.
Fraley is representing the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the discus and revealed she can't pay her rent ahead of her Olympic debut on Friday.
"I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent," she wrote on X. "my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses"
The 24-year-old Vanderbilt student, who is the 2024 NCAA discus champion, caught the attention of rapper Flava Flav and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with her post.
The two quickly teamed up to help Fraley so she could ease her mind of any outside stress.
"I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,"Flava Flav replied on X, "and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!"
Flava Flav is in Paris supporting US women's polo as the hype man for the team. He sponsored Maggie Steffens ahead of the Olympic Games. Flav shared a screenshot of an undisclosed Venmo payment to Fraley after pledging to help.
"Happy to help out those who are representing the best of us. This is exactly why I’m in Paris and the awareness I been trying to bring to these athletes needs," Flav said through a representative.
Flav said her rent has been covered for the entire year.
Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, also said he would help and later shared a screenshot of a $7,760 payment to Fraley.
Ohanian chose the amount as a nod to his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.
After receiving so much support on social media, Fraley issued a follow-up statement saying she was not upset with her school for not providing enough money to cover rent, but with the way NIL works.
"Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance," she wrote. "that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!"
The Olympics bring out the best in us.
Qualifications for the women's discus throw take place on Friday, August 2, with the women's discus throw final being held on Monday, August 5.
