Jordan Chiles rocks biker babe bikini vibes as social media hiatus ends (PHOTOS)

USA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles is back on social media after a post-Olympics break and she returned with her best biker babe bikini vibes.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jordan Chiles has returned to social media.

Following the Paris Olympics bronze medal debacle which resulted in Chiles being stripped of her medal due to a technicality, the USA gymnastics star announced she would be taking a break from social media for her mental health.

Chiles wanted to clear her head after the emotional whirlwind to end the Summer Games, but now she is back with a bang.

WATCH: Jordan Chiles twerks in flirty TikTok dance ahead of floor exercise final

The 23-year-old Oregon native took to Instagram to share a handful of photos rocking a bandana, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and showing off her badass tattoos.

While Chiles was officially stripped of her Olympic bronze medal, she is stil an Olympic champion.

Chiles and Team USA won gold in the team all-around competition, and she previously won silver in the team all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Regardless of the technicalities, Chiles is a champion in the heart of Americans across the country.

It's great to have Jordan back.

Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

