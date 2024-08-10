SI

USA's Tyrese Haliburton Hilariously Flexes Gold Medal After Minimal Olympic Minutes

The Pacers star didn't shy away from joking about his limited playing time for Team USA.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Tyrese Haliburton (9) looks on in the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.

Unlike many of his teammates, United States guard Tyrese Haliburton had very little to do during the Olympics in Paris.

Of the six games the Americans played in the tournament, Haliburton participated in just three. He played eight minutes against South Sudan, 10 minutes against Puerto Rico, and eight minutes against Brazil, and he never scored more than six points in a game.

Still, Haliburton received the same gold medal when the United States topped France 98–87 in the final—a fact he had fun with on social media.

"When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A," Haliburton posted alongside a picture of his hardware.

Haliburton, 24, previously won a gold medal at the men's FIBA U-19 World Cup in 2019.

A member of the Indiana Pacers, the Iowa State product has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of his two most recent seasons.

