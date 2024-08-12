The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Devin Booker closes epic Olympic party night in most random way (VIDEO)

The viral exit after an electric night for the USA Basketball Men's National Team had fans saying, get home safely.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Following a rewarding Olympic Games Paris 2024 as Team USA's unsung hero, Devin Booker has been spending the final days of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in style.

After a 98-87 Team USA men’s basketball win against France, the Phoenix Suns point guard evidently went from Saturday night into Sunday morning celebrating at a club in the city. But once he was done partying, Booker, 27, made a not-so-stylish exit from the club, and into the clear, quiet streets of Paris. 

Upon exiting the club, Booker was greeted by several fans. Members of Booker’s security team settled fans down in order to allow Booker to make a swift escape — but not before signing a few autographs for fans. Booker then smoothly hopped onto an electric Lime bicycle, sailing smoothly into the city.

Before the club hangout, Booker received quite the commendation from Team USA men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr. 

“Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player,” said Kerr during a press conference. “Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.”

Throughout the Olympics, Booker started every game for Team USA. He averaged 11.7 points and 3.3 assists. Perhaps the highlight of Booker’s performances came during the Team USA game against Brazil, in which Team USA won in a dominating 122-87 victory. It was during this game that Booker scored 18 points.

Devin Booker and Steph Curry
Aug 10, 2024: United States guard Devin Booker and shooting guard Stephen Curry react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Between winning gold, celebrating, and leaving the club at 6 a.m., it was definitely a long day for Booker. But it also marks the beginning of an incredible new chapter with Kevin Durant after a disappointing season last year. Although next time, maybe have a driver waiting.

