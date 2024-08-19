Fans troll NBA star Tyrese Haliburton for viral dog photoshoot
Tyrese Haliburton had a heck of an NBA breakout season for the Indiana Pacers.
For the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, it was more about enjoying a nice vacation to the City of Light for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 than actually playing. The only “night, night” performance by Haliburton was closing down the Paris clubs with his teammates after Team USA dramatically won the gold medal vs. France thanks to the old man trio of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.
The All NBA Third-Team recipient had fun with it as well, posting this hilarious, self-deprecating tweet after securing the gold medal that instantly went viral with 27.6 million views.
Well yesterday, Haliburton upped the self-deprecating amusement by posting a gold-medal photoshoot with his dog Ames on Instagram.
And yes, it was a shared post between Haliburton, his girlfriend Jade Jones, and Ames, who has his own profile on Instagram as well. The caption reads, “USA USA USA… (don’t talk about the last pic, dad promised me it was the last one for the 100th time).”
Do you get it? That’s Ames talking.
The re-postings on social media of Ames, Haliburton, and "their" Olympic gold medal also spread quickly, and one theme of users’ jokes prevailed: Ames deserved it as much as his owner.
The Pacers point guard would most likely love these quips, given he had the same initial joke. And for him and future Team USA stars like the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, it was all about understanding the different stakes to win Olympic gold vs. an NBA Championship.
