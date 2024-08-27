Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Paige Bueckers contains multitudes. As evidenced by her captivating Instagram feed, the UConn Huskies guard has been —literally and figuratively — wearing multiple hats this summer — a basketball superstar, a podcast commentator, and a fashion girly.
RELATED: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle
In a post shared on her Instagram page today, Bueckers shared a recap of her summer. During the college basketball off-season, Bueckers partook in many adventures, and rocked some stylish fits while doing so. One photo sees Bueckers wearing a coat, which appears to be patterned with images of 35mm photos. In another, she sports a red tube top with a Minnesota Twins coat, as she threw the first pitch earlier this month.
Through it all, Bueckers keeps it cool and confident, even when she’s on the bleachers, rocking a two-piece graffiti sweater fit.
In addition to fly fits, Bueckers is often known to accessorize. In a clip shared to her bestie LSU shooting guard Flau’jae Johnson’s Instragram page, Flau’jae points out Bueckers’ bling, suggesting that the money from her recently signed NIL deal with Unrivaled must be treating her well.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers amazing ‘world tour’ cements Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese star potential
With her skills on the court, and her next-level fashion game, it’s no wonder why Bueckers’ UConn teammates have named her “The Ultimate Rizzler.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch