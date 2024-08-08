What's in the gold cardboard box Olympic medalists receive? (VIDEO)

4️⃣ Olympic medals 🥇🥈🥉🥉

🔟 Individual world titles

4️⃣ Team World Championship gold

✅ 11 individual overall World Cup titles@JessFoxCanoe, the most decorated canoe slalom athlete of all time, is going to Paris 2024.



👉 https://t.co/1orQj6xRzI#AllezAUS | @Paddle_Aus pic.twitter.com/o9UBJqmCTs