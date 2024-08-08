What's in the gold cardboard box Olympic medalists receive? (VIDEO)
Jessica Fox, who competed in the Canoe Slalom for Australia and won gold to become the most decorated canoe slalom athlete ever, had plenty to be excited about at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Even if she did lose to her younger sister, Naomie, in the kayak cross event.
But the elder Fox was also curious -- just as many TV viewers and online users are -- about what is inside the mysterious rectangular box every medalist receives after the podium ceremony.
Here's the big reveal.
Fox likes the poster, calling it "unique" and a "really cool concept."
It is pretty sweet.
According to Olympics.com, illustrator Ugo Gattoni spent four months and 2,000 hours creating the poster.
One could probably spend an hour looking at the elaborately detailed poster and finding new things along the way.
And this is music to our ears: No AI was used; it was all done manually.
Each colorful poster -- as well as the equally awesome one for the Paralympic medalists -- is marked as a "limited edition," but fans can buy a replica of either one of the iconic posters at the official Olympic Games Paris 2024 online gift shop.
