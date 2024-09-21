What’s up with Michael Jordan’s viral yellow eyes? Doctors weigh in
Michael Jordan hasn’t been seen much after selling his share of the Charlotte Hornets after 13 seasons. When he did surface in public a photo of him went viral and sparked huge concern.
In the spring, the NBA legend sold the team for a reported $3 billion. He also finally sold his luxury $15 million Chicago mansion that sat on the market for over 12 years. The ex-Chicago Bulls legend certainly isn’t hurting for money or nice houses. He’s made a living just off his Jordan Brand Nike deal as well. Forbes has His Airness sitting at a net worth of $3.2 billion.
With all that money, the six-time NBA champ can do anything he wants. Jordan has always known to have been quite the partier, but at 61 years old his health may be a concern. On Thursday, Jordan surfaced at a soccer match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona in Monaco along with his wife, Yvette Prieto. His yellow eyes certainly caught everyone’s attention.
The Daily Mail spoke to an optometrist who said he believes it simply could be a harmless pigmentation issue common with in older individuals with darker skin.
He said: ‘I can't tell you for sure unless I examine him, but the most common reason is a natural pigmentation on the conjunctiva, the front surface of the eye, [which] can give a yellow appearance.'
The article wrote, “Jordan may have complexion-associated melanosis (CAM), also called ethnic melanosis. CAM typically affects the edge of the cornea (the clear part of the eye).”
Other doctors have echoed the same belief.
Well, if true that’s a relief for the Hall of Famer because that looks scary, like “Walking Dead” scary. It’s good to see Jordan out and about and enjoying his life and we wish him nothing but the best.
