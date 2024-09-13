Who is Jalen Hurts fiancée Bry Burrows?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently announced his engagement to Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows, as confirmed by Essence.
The couple shared images with the outlet of the day Hurts popped the question, which happened on a beach at sunset, complete with candles, violins, and lots of roses.
The couple's relationship dates back to their time at the University of Alabama, where they first met in 2016. Hurts, 26, was a standout player on the football team, while Burrows, 27, was involved in the school’s Greek life as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Hurts was involved with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Their romance has been described as on-again, off-again by Hurts himself in another interview with Essence in April 2023. The NFL star had kept their relationship largely private up until the Eagles' NFC Championship in January 2023, where he celebrated with Burrows on the field – but just who is Hurts' lady?
Professionally, Burrows has excelled at IBM, where she has advanced from a senior client experience consultant to an artificial intelligence partner, according to her LinkedIn.
She also serves as vice president of her MBA Association and captain of the MBA Case Team, leading her team to a national championship in 2019.
Burrows is also dedicated to guiding young people into tech careers, having coached in IBM's Accelerate program and participated in diversity panels. Hurts also supports his community through charitable efforts alongside his fiancée, including his "Day of Care" tour and working with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to aid families in need.
The news of the couple’s engagement comes after Burrows was seen with a ring on that finger at the Eagles' opening game against the Greenbay Packers in Brazil on Friday, September 2024.
